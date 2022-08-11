Keeping track: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to bring 6,000 shops under digital cover

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aiming to streamline the revenue flow from its markets, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is planning to bring 5,930 shops in 116 markets under digital coding and mapping. According to officials, this will enable the Palike to keep track of the exact status of ownership, pending dues and rents as well as avoid human error.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue) RL Deepak pointed out that the concept was similar to the collection of house and property taxes with option of payment through online or the revenue office. Going digital will also plug loopholes, if any, he said.

“We have so many shops and some are in a dilapidated state. A few are in exclusive locations. But, in many cases, we don’t know the actual owners and whether a property has been wrongfully sub-leased. We have information about a few people occupying the passage in a BBMP market complex. If all markets are brought under digital cover, there will be more clarity,” Deepak said.

An official said the civic body plans to revise the lease period every three years. “KEONICS and another vendor has submitted such a proposal and it is in the early stage. After review, the proposal will be sent to the Finance Department and, only after approval of the Chief Commissioner, the actual process will began,” the official said.

The BBMP is also planning to address the issue of illegal hawkers and parking mafia. “Some of our own officials are involved in wrongdoing,” said a senior official.

BENGALURU: Aiming to streamline the revenue flow from its markets, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is planning to bring 5,930 shops in 116 markets under digital coding and mapping. According to officials, this will enable the Palike to keep track of the exact status of ownership, pending dues and rents as well as avoid human error. BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue) RL Deepak pointed out that the concept was similar to the collection of house and property taxes with option of payment through online or the revenue office. Going digital will also plug loopholes, if any, he said. “We have so many shops and some are in a dilapidated state. A few are in exclusive locations. But, in many cases, we don’t know the actual owners and whether a property has been wrongfully sub-leased. We have information about a few people occupying the passage in a BBMP market complex. If all markets are brought under digital cover, there will be more clarity,” Deepak said. An official said the civic body plans to revise the lease period every three years. “KEONICS and another vendor has submitted such a proposal and it is in the early stage. After review, the proposal will be sent to the Finance Department and, only after approval of the Chief Commissioner, the actual process will began,” the official said. The BBMP is also planning to address the issue of illegal hawkers and parking mafia. “Some of our own officials are involved in wrongdoing,” said a senior official.