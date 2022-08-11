Home Cities Bengaluru

Keeping track: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to bring 6,000 shops under digital cover

According to officials, this will enable the Palike to keep track of the exact status of ownership, pending dues and rents as well as avoid human error. 

Published: 11th August 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Pexels)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Aiming to streamline the revenue flow from its markets, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is planning to bring 5,930 shops in 116 markets under digital coding and mapping. According to officials, this will enable the Palike to keep track of the exact status of ownership, pending dues and rents as well as avoid human error. 

BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue) RL Deepak pointed out that the concept was similar to the collection of house and property taxes with option of payment through online or the revenue office. Going digital will also plug loopholes, if any, he said.  

“We have so many shops and some are in a dilapidated state. A few are in exclusive locations. But, in many cases, we don’t know the actual owners and whether a property has been wrongfully sub-leased. We have information about a few people occupying the passage in a BBMP market complex. If all markets are brought under digital cover, there will be more clarity,” Deepak said. 

An official said the civic body plans to revise the lease period every three years.  “KEONICS and another vendor has submitted such a proposal and it is in the early stage. After review, the proposal will be sent to the Finance Department and, only after approval of the Chief Commissioner, the actual process will began,” the official said.  

The BBMP is also planning to address the issue of illegal hawkers and parking mafia. “Some of our own officials are involved in wrongdoing,” said a senior official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp