Rakshabandhan: For sibling, with love

By Express News Service

Still unsure about what to gift your sibling(s) this Rakshabandhan? CE curates some last-minute gifts

Choco to the T

A hamper full of luxury chocolates will be undoubtedly well received. Bangalore Chocolate Co. has handcrafted delectable chocolates to choose from with Rakshabandhan special hampers. Caramelised almonds, rose pistachio white chocolate minis, and classic walnut brownies fill the hampers topped with a rakhi inside. Select from six Rakshabandhan special hampers.

Details: 9008977225

Sweet touch

Head to the Bombay Sweet Shop for sweet delicacies to impress your sibling. With a fusion of reimag inedIndian sweets, and the flavours of Parle-G, these limited-edition Rakshabandhan hampers pack a punch. The hampers have innovative delicacies like chilli cheese bhujiya, Parle-G fudge, and chai biscuit, including an eco-friendly bamboo rakhi with a seed inside that can be sown.

Details: bombaysweetshop.com

Leather love

Bacca Bucci’s leather belt and wallet combo gift set will be perfect for your sibling. The 100 per cent full-grain leat her belt and soft leat her wallet come in a wooden gift box, making it a stylish and an elegant choice for Rakshabandhan gifts. Also, check out their collection of designer leather belts and wallets. Details: baccabucci.com

Diamonds are forever

Symbolising love, strength, and good health, gift your sibling diamonds from De Beers Forevermark Diamonds. With 36 pieces from the Forevermark Avaanti collection with diamonds ranging from 0.10 to 0.30 carats at the centre, set in yellow, white, and rose gold, let the sparkle of the set diamonds signify your appreciation and the strength of your everlasting bond.

Where: De Beers Forevermark Boutique, JP Nagar

Laptop safety

If your sibling is still working from home, gift a minimalistic laptop backpack to your sibling. Protecting their device from the inclement weather, this AirCase laptop backpack acquired by Upscalio will not only make their daily commuting easier, but can be helpful for their weekend getaway as well.

Details: upscal.io

Go do-nuts

Sweetness is associated with joy and accomplishments, often taking us back to our childhood days of innocence and fun. Mad Over Donuts brings you the perfect blend of flavours in a Rakshabandhan special box of tasty bites. This package of standard and trademark nibbles is sufficient to share your affection with everyone you respect and call your ‘protector’.

Details: 9900047169

Glow with Ayurveda

This Rakshabandhan gift your sibling a specially-curated box from Kama Ayurveda. Packed with Ayurvedic skincare essentials and beauty treatments, they offer a wide variety of gift boxes. Along with a gift card offer, they also offer customisable gift boxes to pack your sibling’s personal favourites.

Details: kamaayurveda.com

