UK visas delayed, seven Bengaluru kids to miss Children’s Olympics

The Childrens’ Olympics is scheduled to start from Thursday. Bengaluru was being representated in the ICG for the 14th time, this year. 

Published: 11th August 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The hopes of seven student athletes from Bengaluru, who were preparing to leave for the United Kingdom (UK) to take part in the International Children’s Games (ICG), were dashed due to non-arrival of visas from the Visa Facilitation Services (VFS) despite all applications being submitted six weeks ago. The Childrens’ Olympics is scheduled to start from Thursday. Bengaluru was being representated in the ICG for the 14th time, this year. 

Elvis Joseph, Founder Director, Bangalore Schools Sports Foundation, told TNIE that seven student athletes, in the 12-15 age group were training since November to take part in ICG. It is the only childrens’ sports event recognised globally.

They had applied for the visas on July 4 through VFS and according to the schedule given by the British High Commission, three weeks were required to process the visa. Elvis said officials at VFS could not be reached despite numerous calls made and emails sent to them. However, for Elvis and the group (12-member contingent) only two visas were issued and no information was provided for the issuance of the remaining ones. 

