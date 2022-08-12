BBMP meets 90% of 10 lakh target, to sell 5 lakh more tricolours

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has met 90 per cent of its target to sell 10 lakh Tricolours in all eight of its zones. Following this, the government has increased the target by another 5 lakh flags.Confirming this to TNIE, BBMP (administration) Special Commissioner and Har Ghar Tiranga campaign Nodal Officer Rangappa said the Palike will now push harder to meet the new target.

“As we have reached 90 per cent of the earlier set target of 10 lakh flags by August 11, we will intensify the work to reach to more people to take part in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. We are confident of achieving 13 to 14 lakh flag sales easily,” said Ragappa. Regarding the confusion related to the Tricolour hoisted at most houses not being removed after 6 pm, officials said the Flag Code has been amended to keep flags unfurled at houses and or in open spaces day and night.

The Palike has instructed officials to meet the flag target from sales at malls in eight zones and also at public places like parks. To encourage the public to buy flags as part of the campaign, BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath purchased flags on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Commissioner appealed to all Resident Welfare Associations to take part in the campaign and hoist the Tricolour at their apartment complexes to mark the 75th year of Indian Independence.

Officials also been creating awareness among people on the dos and don’ts of hoisting of the national flag. The flag should not be placed in an inverted position and the saffron colour must remain on the top. The flag should not be thrown on the ground. Other flags and religious symbols and images should not be placed above the flag as this is a punishable offence.

POSTAL STAFFERS TAKE OUT ROADSHOW

Bengaluru: Nearly 150 postal department employees undertook a Prabhat Pheri (roadshow) in connection with the Centre’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. The roadshow was led by S Rajendra Kumar, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Postal Circle, and L K Dash, Postmaster General, Bengaluru. The rally commenced from the CPMG office on Palace Road and concluded at Vikas Soudha. Postal staff wearing attire that matched the tricolour chanted ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ during the march. ENS

