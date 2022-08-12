Home Cities Bengaluru

BIAL invites proposal for 20-metre sculpture  

The proposals must be original and not a replica of previous works.

Published: 12th August 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

BIAL |EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), has invited artists and art groups to submit proposals for a 20-metre-high monumental sculpture at the forest belt area in the upcoming Terminal 2 (T2) of Kempegowda International Airport.

“The art programme in T2 at BLR Airport will mirror two themes - Karnataka’s rich heritage and culture and Naurasa - the nine emotions highlighted in Bharata’s Natyashastra. The shortlisted proposal will be commissioned and displayed at the forest belt area that is located between the main terminal building and the boarding gates,” BIAL said.  

The proposals must be original and not a replica of previous works. It should be inspired by the rich art and cultural heritage of Karnataka or South India. The proposals will be reviewed by an independent advisory panel and BIAL stakeholders.

All submissions must be emailed to artprogramme@bialairport.com by September 15. The winner will be announced by October 10. BIAL’s first open call for the art programme in 2020 was a massive success and received 300 entries. This second open call for a monumental sculpture offers a great opportunity for artists to showcase their talent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BIAL
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp