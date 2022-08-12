BIAL invites proposal for 20-metre sculpture  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), has invited artists and art groups to submit proposals for a 20-metre-high monumental sculpture at the forest belt area in the upcoming Terminal 2 (T2) of Kempegowda International Airport.

“The art programme in T2 at BLR Airport will mirror two themes - Karnataka’s rich heritage and culture and Naurasa - the nine emotions highlighted in Bharata’s Natyashastra. The shortlisted proposal will be commissioned and displayed at the forest belt area that is located between the main terminal building and the boarding gates,” BIAL said.

The proposals must be original and not a replica of previous works. It should be inspired by the rich art and cultural heritage of Karnataka or South India. The proposals will be reviewed by an independent advisory panel and BIAL stakeholders.

All submissions must be emailed to artprogramme@bialairport.com by September 15. The winner will be announced by October 10. BIAL’s first open call for the art programme in 2020 was a massive success and received 300 entries. This second open call for a monumental sculpture offers a great opportunity for artists to showcase their talent.

