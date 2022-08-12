Home Cities Bengaluru

Jakkur lake set to get new life under twin projects

MLD STP plant, wetland work to begin soon

Published: 12th August 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the announcement of development of lakes in Bengaluru under CM Nagarothana Grant, besides BWSSB’s additional 7 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant which is in the pipeline, the BBMP will soon undertake wetland improvement work at Jakkur lake. The Palike has hired an expert agency that is getting ready with a blueprint for the project. Once developed, the issue of organic matter filtering into the lake will be addressed.

According to Dr Vishawanath S from Biome Environment Trust, who is roped in by BBMP Lake Divison, Jakkur lake which is one of the first lakes in the country where integrated water management is taken up is now being developed to ensure its wetland is improved to treat sewage effectively.

The design for improvement was suggested by Dr Chanakya from Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the plan is to replicate north Bengaluru’s Yelahanka-Puttenahalli lake. “The idea is to ensure that all sewage and organic matter gets treated and then enter the lake. The BWSSB is building a 7 MLD sewage treatment plant and in addition to this, the two inlets of Jakkur lake will be fixed so that 15 MLD of treated water from already existing STP and some amount of untreated water all gets filtered in the wetland and enter the lake,” said Vishwanath. He added that the work will be completed within five months.

Annapoorna Kamat, Founder Trustee of Jalaposhan, an organisation working for water conservation, augmentation and rejuvenation, said, “Community initiative and support from officials helped in giving life to 200+ year old lake and with wetland here requiring attention to ensure zero sewage and organic matter entering the lake, the BBMP responded positively and is now preparing the blueprint for wetland improvement based on the recommendations of water experts. “The initiative will increase the water table and borewells and stone wells will be recharged in surrounding areas with clean water.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jakkur lake
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp