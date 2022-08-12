Jakkur lake set to get new life under twin projects

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the announcement of development of lakes in Bengaluru under CM Nagarothana Grant, besides BWSSB’s additional 7 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant which is in the pipeline, the BBMP will soon undertake wetland improvement work at Jakkur lake. The Palike has hired an expert agency that is getting ready with a blueprint for the project. Once developed, the issue of organic matter filtering into the lake will be addressed.

According to Dr Vishawanath S from Biome Environment Trust, who is roped in by BBMP Lake Divison, Jakkur lake which is one of the first lakes in the country where integrated water management is taken up is now being developed to ensure its wetland is improved to treat sewage effectively.

The design for improvement was suggested by Dr Chanakya from Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the plan is to replicate north Bengaluru’s Yelahanka-Puttenahalli lake. “The idea is to ensure that all sewage and organic matter gets treated and then enter the lake. The BWSSB is building a 7 MLD sewage treatment plant and in addition to this, the two inlets of Jakkur lake will be fixed so that 15 MLD of treated water from already existing STP and some amount of untreated water all gets filtered in the wetland and enter the lake,” said Vishwanath. He added that the work will be completed within five months.

Annapoorna Kamat, Founder Trustee of Jalaposhan, an organisation working for water conservation, augmentation and rejuvenation, said, “Community initiative and support from officials helped in giving life to 200+ year old lake and with wetland here requiring attention to ensure zero sewage and organic matter entering the lake, the BBMP responded positively and is now preparing the blueprint for wetland improvement based on the recommendations of water experts. “The initiative will increase the water table and borewells and stone wells will be recharged in surrounding areas with clean water.

