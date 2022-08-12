Parking, commercial spaces on =cards for two interchange Namma Metro stations

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To boost its revenue as well as benefit commuters, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd is planning to create multi-level parking and commercial complexes for two crucial interchange Metro stations -- the Kempe Gowda station as well as near the upcoming Krishnarajapuram Metro station.

BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez said this is part of Metro’s efforts to earn 25 per cent of its revenue through non-fare methods. “The move to put in place the facilities was planned long ago at KG Metro station and so an extremely strong foundation for it had been laid bearing this in mind. We have space near the KR Puram station which will become a very busy station when operations commence and so decided to put in place these amenities,” he said.

State Infrastructure Development Department subsidiary I-DECK has been entrusted with the task of exploring the economic viability of the two proposals, the MD said.A top official said an area running to nearly one acre has been identified near KR Puram for the purpose. “It can accommodate around 200 four-wheelers and 1500 two-wheelers apart from many offices or shops. At KG Metro station, we are looking at having four or six floors of parking-cum-commercial complex on a built-up area of 8 lakh sqft,” he said.

While Kempegowda is the interchange for Metro’s Purple Line and Green Line, KR Puram will serve as the interchange between the Outer Ring Road Line and the Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield Line. KR Puram station is set for launch by the year-end when the Whitefield line is set for launch.

