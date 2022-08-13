34-year-old businesswoman says raped by Chennai man in hotel

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old businesswoman from the city has filed a case at the Cubbon Park police station against a 52-year-old man from Chennai on charges of sexually assaulting her. The suspect after calling her for a business talk to an upscale hotel in the CBD is alleged to have assaulted her. The incident happened on August 6 and the victim filed the complaint four days later. A police team has gone to Chennai in search of him. The victim has also accused him of threatening her not to reveal the assault to anyone.

Both the victim and the suspect are known to each other for the last two decades. The victim has told the police that he was a fatherly figure for her and trusted him blindly before going to the hotel. “The victim had tied-up with a software development firm to create an OTT app. They required Rs 3 crore to develop the app. She had sought financial help from the suspect,” the police said. The woman is married and has two children.

After the suspect is arrested and statements recorded, the police will get a clear picture of the incident. The CCTV camera footage of the hotel is said to be clearly showing the victim going and coming outside of the hotel room.“We will arrest the accused soon and complete the formalities,” R Srinivas Gowda, DCP, Central division said.

The DCP, however, refused to share any other details stating that the case is still under investigation. A case of rape (IPC 376), assaulting a woman intending to outrage her modesty (IPC 354) and criminal intimidation (IPC 506) has been registered against the suspect.

