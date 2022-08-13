Adding clarity to your glass

Avinash Kapoli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cocktail is the synonym of mixing things up. Fruits, in their most natural form, have been the favourite of any bartender across the world. But, when we talk about fruits, fruit juice has never been second to none on the list. In the recent race to create the best, trendy and snazzy cocktail, fruit juice has gone under the knife for aesthetic and textural reasons.

One boon of such experimentation has landed cocktail pundits with clarified juice. It is very easy to clarify fruit juice and the outcome is staggering. It enhances the taste of the fruit lending its flavour to the juice and also helps great deal with the texture. Bringing you one step closer to clarification lends an abundance of opportunity for creativity to flow in terms of cocktails.

To make your very own clarified juice, you just take one litre of fresh juice, to which we add three gm of agar agar. This mixture is then refrigerated for 1 hour and then strained through a coffee filter. This process yields a crystal clear liquid but with the flavour intact.

This draws the power of your cocktail to be clear as well, if mixed with the correct ingredients. Or it may look like just an ordinary glass of water, if you wish it so. The clarity in terms of colour is accompanied by the most noticeable change, the texture. Cocktails made with clarified juice not only play with your eyes but also throws a pitch to your taste buds. Have a little clarity to your glass at your next party with this amazing cocktail.

Not a Piña colada

Aged

Rum: 45ml

Clarified pineapple juice: 60ml

Falernum

syrup: 15ml

Lemon ginger tender coconut soda: 60ml

Method

Build the above ingredients in a tall glass, top with ice and gently stir. Garnish with a wedge of

pineapple or a anything of your choice.

