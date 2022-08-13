BMRCL to promote khadi at Swami Vivekananda Metro station

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To promote handloom and Khadi products as part of its Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited will permit over 60 artisans to sell their products at the Bengaluru Santhe space at its Swami Vivekananda Metro station free of cost. The ‘Khadi exhibition with artisans’ will run for a week from August 15 to 21.

A S Shankar, Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, told The New Indian Express, “The stalls have already been booked by artisans from across Karnataka. They will be allowed to display their products in our space without paying us any charges for a week. We want to promote the cottage industry the state.” Small eateries will also be permitted in the santhe.

A post promoted by BMRCL said Khadi material, arts and crafts, clothing, home décor, handicrafts, traditional apparel, organic products, jewellery, sarees, clothing for men, women and kids and other products directly from the makers will find space here, it said.

