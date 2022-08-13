Home Cities Bengaluru

BMRCL to promote khadi at Swami Vivekananda Metro station

The ‘Khadi exhibition with artisans’ will run for a week from August 15 to 21.

Published: 13th August 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Khadi mill

Khadi mill, image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To promote handloom and Khadi products as part of its Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited will permit over 60 artisans to sell their products at the Bengaluru Santhe space at its Swami Vivekananda Metro station free of cost. The ‘Khadi exhibition with artisans’ will run for a week from August 15 to 21.

A S Shankar, Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, told The New Indian Express, “The stalls have already been booked by artisans from across Karnataka. They will be allowed to display their products in our space without paying us any charges for a week. We want  to promote the cottage industry the state.” Small eateries will also be permitted in the santhe.

A post promoted by BMRCL said Khadi material, arts and crafts, clothing, home décor, handicrafts, traditional apparel, organic products, jewellery, sarees, clothing for men, women and kids and other products directly from the makers will find space here, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMRCL Khadi
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp