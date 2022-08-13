KSPCB to make 10K clay, seed Ganesha idols

Home Cities Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Ganesha Chaturthi fast approaching, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) says it will make 10,000 clay and seed idols to celebrate an eco-friendly festival. The KSPCB will join hands with Bengaluru Ganesh Utsav Organisation for this purpose.

KSPCB Chairman Shanth A Thimmaiah says the Board aims to enter the Guinness World Records. Thimmaiah told reporters here on Friday that due to Covid, KSPCB carried out an online campaign, and pitched for turmeric Ganeshas. This time, on August 28 at National College Grounds, arrangements will be made to ensure that 10,000 people make the idol on their own and carry it home for the festival.”

He added that plant seeds will be added in the clay for eco-friendly idols. This apart, KSPCB will also monitor all lakes to curb pollution as devotees immerse idols. The ban on Ganeshas made of Plaster of Paris will be implemented strictly, Thimmaiah said.

A KSPCB circular states that Ganesha idols will be restricted to 5ft. Guidelines regarding loudspeakers and DJ sets will have to be followed, and speakers may be allowed between 6am and 10pm at a permissible decibel level. Mysuru royal family scion Yadhuveer Wadiyar has been roped as KSPCB’s ambassador, and will release videos and audios with the message on environment and eco-friendly Ganeshas.

Nandish Mariyanna from Bengaluru Ganesha Utsav said that about 1,000 fine arts students will be present to help the public make clay Ganeshas. Each participant will be given clay, water, seeds and a wood sheet to make idols on August 28. “The material would cost Rs 150 and it may come up to Rs 15 lakh. KSPCB is funding it partly, and the amount will be raised from friends and well-wishers,” added Mariyanna.

