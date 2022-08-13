Mask penalty? Sudhakar starts with his dept

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a first step towards penalising those violating the mandatory mask rule amid the surge in Covid cases, especially Bengaluru, Health Commissioner D Randeep has issued an order to penalise those not wearing the mask at Arogya Soudha and its premises, with Rs 250.

The rule applies to officers and staff, including housekeeping staff at Arogya Soudha, and other visitors.“We have directed imposition of penalty on violators, at all other offices of health department and medical colleges across the state.

Based on the rise in the number of cases, we will also impose a penalty on the general public,” he said. Based on recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee, the health commissioner sent a proposal to the Additional Chief Secretary (Health) in June, recommending imposing a penalty on those violating the mask rule only in BBMP area and Bengaluru district.

