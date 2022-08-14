8k people invited for I-Day fete in Bengaluru, 1,700 policemen to maintain security

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After two years of Covid-induced disruption, Independence Day celebrations at Manekshaw Parade Ground will witness a crowd of 8,000 people to mark 75 years of Indian Independence. After the final rehearsal on Saturday, City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, addressing a joint press meet, said the public will be allowed to carry phones and wallets, while women can carry their handbags.

On August 15, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will arrive at the venue at 8.55 am and hoist the Tricolour at 9 am. “Around 2,400 children will take part in the parade and cultural programmes. In all, 1,200 personnel from KSRP, CRPF, BSF, CAR, Women Reserve Police, traffic police and Home Guards will take part in the parade, which will conclude at 11.20 am. Schoolchildren and special forces too will perform. A total of 1,700 policemen will stand guard at the venue,” Reddy said.

The BBMP has prepared the ground in coordination with the Bengaluru Urban district administration. “We have printed 8,000 invitations and have already given out 6,000. One more gate that was closed (near Manipal Centre) will be opened and people will be allowed directly to the gallery from there,” Girinath said. There will be theme-based cultural programmes from three batches of students from different institutions and forces will exhibit combat skills.

Keep in mind

Audience must follow all Covid-appropriate behaviour

TIGHT SECURITY

100 CCTVs, 4 baggage scanners at entrances

1,700 police personnel to be deployed

9 DCPs, 15 ACPs, 44 police inspectors, 96 police sub-inspectors, 14 women police sub-inspectors, 77 assistant sub-inspectors, 600 constables and 60 cops in plainclothes, 10 KRSP platoons, Fire and Emergency Department, traffic police and Quick Response Team officials to keep watch

TRAFFIC DIVERSION

Entry of vehicles prohibited between 8 am and 11 am on two sides of Cubbon Road, BRV Junction and Kamaraja Road

Vehicles coming from Infantry Road will be diverted to Dispensary Road, Dickenson Road and Manipal Centre

Vehicles coming from Cubbon Road and Manipal Centre Junction will be diverted to Web Junction, MG Road and can head to Anil Kumble Junction and move further

Vehicles coming from Anil Kumble Junction will be diverted to Infantry Road

Parking banned on Central Street, Anil Kumble Circle, Cubbon Road, Shivajinagar Bus Stand Road, MG Road and Queens Road

