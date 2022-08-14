Bengaluru acid attack victim's kin seek govt support

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The family of Aasha (name changed), a victim of acid attack, who was discharged from St John’s Hospital on Friday, has appealed to the government that it continue supporting her, and help her with her plastic surgeries. Aasha had suffered 36 per cent burns, and had to undergo 27 surgeries. Doctors said that she can undergo further procedures only after her wounds heal three months later.

While her hospital bill came up to Rs 40 lakh, it was claimed through ESI. Her parents are taking special care of her in a separate room at home and are restricting visitors to ensure that there is no infection. Overtime, Aasha is also feeling better, and has rekindled her confidence.

She has begun walking a little, and is consuming some nutritious food as well, Aasha’s uncle Sundaresh told TNIE. Aasha had her face splashed with acid, near her workplace by accused Nagesh on April 28, for allegedly refusing his proposal to marry him. Nagesh has been arrested.

BENGALURU: The family of Aasha (name changed), a victim of acid attack, who was discharged from St John’s Hospital on Friday, has appealed to the government that it continue supporting her, and help her with her plastic surgeries. Aasha had suffered 36 per cent burns, and had to undergo 27 surgeries. Doctors said that she can undergo further procedures only after her wounds heal three months later. While her hospital bill came up to Rs 40 lakh, it was claimed through ESI. Her parents are taking special care of her in a separate room at home and are restricting visitors to ensure that there is no infection. Overtime, Aasha is also feeling better, and has rekindled her confidence. She has begun walking a little, and is consuming some nutritious food as well, Aasha’s uncle Sundaresh told TNIE. Aasha had her face splashed with acid, near her workplace by accused Nagesh on April 28, for allegedly refusing his proposal to marry him. Nagesh has been arrested.