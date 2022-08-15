Analysis of 381 samples show Omicron domination in Bengaluru

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when the state, especially Bengaluru, is seeing a surge in Covid cases, the state health department has received genomic sequencing reports of 381 more RTPCR samples (whose CT levels were less than 25) sent in July-end.

The INSACOG (Indian SARS Cov2 Genomics Consortium) has confirmed that omicron and its sub-lineages BA2, BA1.1.529 and BA5 continue to dominate. The good news, however, is that no new sub-lineages of omicron are reported in the state. More than 90 per cent of these cases are from Bengaluru.

The presence of sublineages of omicron has been confirmed in 355 samples. Omicron’s sub-lineage BA2 has been confirmed in 141 samples, BA1.1.529 in 77 samples; BA5 in 133 samples and BA4 in four samples. Also, the presence of other variants of Covid, including ETA, kappa and pango, are confirmed in 26 samples.

In the whole of July, among 1,300 samples sent for genome sequencing, the presence of sub-lineages of omicron has been confirmed in 1,274 samples and they constitute 98 per cent of total cases reported in July. Omicron sublineage BA2 has been confirmed in 618 samples, constituting 48.50 per cent of total cases, BA1.1.529 in 351 samples (27.55 per cent), BA5 in 279 samples (21.89 per cent), BA4 in 21 samples (1.64 per cent) and BA3 in five samples (0.39 per cent). Also, the presence of other variants of Covid including ETA/kappa/pango were found in 26 samples, constituting 2 per cent of the cases.

At present, the Covid positivity rate is between 7.21 per cent and 10 per cent in Bengaluru city and Rural, Shivamogga, Dharwad, Bagalkot and Ballari, and the highest is in Dharwad. The health department is testing at least 30,000 samples per day. As per the Central government’s guidelines, they are testing only those who are symptomatic, even among the primary contacts.

BENGALURU: At a time when the state, especially Bengaluru, is seeing a surge in Covid cases, the state health department has received genomic sequencing reports of 381 more RTPCR samples (whose CT levels were less than 25) sent in July-end. The INSACOG (Indian SARS Cov2 Genomics Consortium) has confirmed that omicron and its sub-lineages BA2, BA1.1.529 and BA5 continue to dominate. The good news, however, is that no new sub-lineages of omicron are reported in the state. More than 90 per cent of these cases are from Bengaluru. The presence of sublineages of omicron has been confirmed in 355 samples. Omicron’s sub-lineage BA2 has been confirmed in 141 samples, BA1.1.529 in 77 samples; BA5 in 133 samples and BA4 in four samples. Also, the presence of other variants of Covid, including ETA, kappa and pango, are confirmed in 26 samples. In the whole of July, among 1,300 samples sent for genome sequencing, the presence of sub-lineages of omicron has been confirmed in 1,274 samples and they constitute 98 per cent of total cases reported in July. Omicron sublineage BA2 has been confirmed in 618 samples, constituting 48.50 per cent of total cases, BA1.1.529 in 351 samples (27.55 per cent), BA5 in 279 samples (21.89 per cent), BA4 in 21 samples (1.64 per cent) and BA3 in five samples (0.39 per cent). Also, the presence of other variants of Covid including ETA/kappa/pango were found in 26 samples, constituting 2 per cent of the cases. At present, the Covid positivity rate is between 7.21 per cent and 10 per cent in Bengaluru city and Rural, Shivamogga, Dharwad, Bagalkot and Ballari, and the highest is in Dharwad. The health department is testing at least 30,000 samples per day. As per the Central government’s guidelines, they are testing only those who are symptomatic, even among the primary contacts.