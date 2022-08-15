Home Cities Bengaluru

Data hurdle: ASHA workers lose perks

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers lack technical knowledge to efficiently put data entries online, which causes them to lose the incentives they earn.

Published: 15th August 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Edtech

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers lack the technical knowledge to efficiently put data entries online, which causes them to lose the incentives they earn. The tablets provided by BBMP for filing entries are also not being used, as ASHA workers cannot afford to pay for the data connection for both tablets and their mobile phones. 

Usha, an ASHA worker from Vibhutipura, said she files all entries on her phone and finds it inconvenient to put up each entry separately. Often, with a poor internet connection, she tends to lose it and has to repeat the process again. She had received a tablet from BBMP but did not use it as she couldn’t afford to recharge her phone and the tab for an internet connection every month. 

Another ASHA worker, Balakrishnamma, complained that she faces network issues or the portal does not open, and finds it difficult to put the entries on the online portal. She explained that sometimes it is a phone issue, or incorrect data entry from her end or an internet issue, due to which she has to redo the whole process.

On more training for ASHA workers, Manjula N Rao, BBMP health officer, suggested an assistive data entry system or centres providing essential knowledge and support for workers facing inconveniences. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ASHA workers Accredited Social Health Activists
India Matters
Would Subramania Bharathi have approved? (Photo | Iswarya Karthikeyan)
At Bharathi's wife's village, most lives still tied to tendu leaves and tobacco flakes
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Indian democracy is now the rule of a few, for fewer, by the fewest
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. (Photo | Twitter)
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: A plain-speaking billionaire who knew his bets ‘correctly’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp