Data hurdle: ASHA workers lose perks

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers lack the technical knowledge to efficiently put data entries online, which causes them to lose the incentives they earn. The tablets provided by BBMP for filing entries are also not being used, as ASHA workers cannot afford to pay for the data connection for both tablets and their mobile phones.

Usha, an ASHA worker from Vibhutipura, said she files all entries on her phone and finds it inconvenient to put up each entry separately. Often, with a poor internet connection, she tends to lose it and has to repeat the process again. She had received a tablet from BBMP but did not use it as she couldn’t afford to recharge her phone and the tab for an internet connection every month.

Another ASHA worker, Balakrishnamma, complained that she faces network issues or the portal does not open, and finds it difficult to put the entries on the online portal. She explained that sometimes it is a phone issue, or incorrect data entry from her end or an internet issue, due to which she has to redo the whole process.

On more training for ASHA workers, Manjula N Rao, BBMP health officer, suggested an assistive data entry system or centres providing essential knowledge and support for workers facing inconveniences.

