Aarppo vrroom...

BENGALURU: MARUTI SUZUKI

India’s biggest automobile brand Maruti Suzuki has announced discounts and exchange offers for many of its models.

D12,000 and an exchange bonus of D10,000 for the existing Alto

D40,000 discount and D20,000 exchange bonus on SPresso and Celerio

D30,000 discount and D15,000 exchange bonus on Ignis

D25,000 discount exchange offer on Wagon R

The other Dzire has D20,000 + D10,000, Swift D15,000 + D10,000, Eeco with `15,000 + D10,000

New models like Brezza, XL6, Baleno etc have no such offers

RENAULT

Renault India offers benefits up to D35,000 for Kwid and up to D45,000 for Triber. Additionally, there are discounts on the EasyCare package. The recently face-lifted compact SUV Kiger has no cash discounts, but the easy care offer and accessory offers are available.

TIME FOR TUCSON

Hyundai launched its premium five-seater SUV Tucson in India, with a price range of `27.7 lakh to `34.39 lakh. One of its highlighting features is Level2-ADAS (available only on the higher signature trim), advanced driver assists and autonomous safety systems. The fourth-generation Tucson comes to India with the longest wheelbase of 4630 mm, while a shorter version is also available globally. The wheelbase of the new Tucson is 85mm longer compared to the outgoing model. It comes with 2-litre petrol as well as diesel engines. TUCSON has powerful diesel engine which offers 137 kW of power and 416 Nm of torque. There is no manual gearbox on offer, but the all-wheel drive system with multi-terrain modes is an option on the top diesel variant. The waiting period stands at 8 -10 months, as per the current bookings.

POWER-PACKED JEEP COMPASS

Jeep Compass is celebrating its fifth anniversary in India. To celebrate the occasion, the American brand has launched a special anniversary edition. The new edition comes sporting a handful of exclusive features including grille accents and commemorative badging. It comes with granite crystal finish alloy wheels, body-coloured claddings, accent colour roof rails, satin granite crystal cloured body and leather seats with light tungsten accent stitching and lots more. The new edition comes with two engine options – both petrol and diesel.

RIDER’S DREAM

Honda BigWing expands its presence in the mid-size segment with the powerful and sporty CB300F. The all-new mo del in the advanced streetfighter design ensures a pow erf ul riding experience with a 293cc oil-cooled 4-valve SOHC en g i ne. It is a hassle-free for city rides and long-dist a nce tou ring. Honda’s Selectable Torque Control brings sta b ility during slip pery conditions by ensuring optimum trac tion. Dual chan nel ABS, assist & slipper clutch, USD front forks, front & rear disc br akes, 6-speed transmission are some highli ghts. The CB300F will be avai lable in 2 variants - Deluxe & Deluxe Pro.

HYUNDAI

The South Korean brand has announced customer offers, exchange bonuses, corporate offers etc and a scratch-and-win scheme for the festive season. The scheme is worth D2.5 crore, according to the company. Five grams gold coin, comprehensive extended warranty, car-care kit and Hyundai Shield of Trust are the assured gifts in it. Grand i10 Nios, Aura and i20 have attractive customer offers, ranging from D20,000 to D48,000. Offers are available till September 15.

TATA MOTORS

Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive brand, announced its consumer offers for its passenger vehicles ahead of the Onam. Kerala is among the company’s top three markets in the country. All Tata cars and SUVs are leading in their respective segments in the state. That is why, without fail, the industry giant has extended exciting offers up to D60,000 on its various models with priority delivery. Tata Motors has tied up with leading PSUs and private and regional financiers for attractive finance schemes. Here are some: Up to 95% on-road finance and 7-year loan tenure for no income proof customers. D60,000 special discount for SUVs Harrier and Safari. D25,000 discount on Altroz, Tiago and Tigor.

SWANKY, POWERFUL HUNTER 350

Royal Enfield has launched the new Hunter 350, a modernlooking, youthful motorcycledesigned to tackle crowded city streets, suburban back-roads and beyond. It is a little smaller than Classic and Meteor and also slightly lighter with the same J-Series 350 cc engine with 20.2hp peak power and 27Nm torque. It comes in two distinct editions - Retro Hunter and Metro Hunter. Retro Hunter runs on 17-inch spoked wheels and has a 300mm front disc brake combined with a 6-inch rear drum brake and single-channel ABS. The Metro Hunter has dual-colour liveries, cast alloy wheels, wide and tubeless tyres. Price starts at D1,49,900 (ex-showroom Chennai) & goes up to D1,68,900.

