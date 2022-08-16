Home Cities Bengaluru

Fly smooth: Beta version of DigiYatra app launched at KIA 

The app is currently available on Google Playstore for Android users, and an iOS version will be made available in one month.

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following successful completion of trial runs for years, the beta version of the DigiYatra app was rolled out by at the Kempegowda International Airport on Monday. DigiYatra — the contactless, seamless processing of passengers at airports — based on the use of single token face biometrics for verification of passengers is a project of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Government of India.

An official release said, “For the first phase rollout of the DigiYatra Central Ecosystem (DYCE), Bengaluru airport is one of the two selected airports in India and passengers experienced this new-age, contactless and seamless process that commenced on 15th August 2022.”

Passengers experienced a seamless check-in, passed through security, and boarded their respective flights using their single token face biometric for validating their identity and their boarding pass, it said.Vistara  and AirAsia are the two airlines that are currently integrated with DigiYatra.  Passengers can easily enter the DigiYatra app from the comfort of their homes. The app is currently available on Google Playstore for Android users, and an iOS version will be made available in one month.

Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) has been pioneering the DigiYatra effort from its early concept days and pilot trials have been held since January 2017 at KIA, the release added. The DigiYatra Biometric boarding system at e-gates is operational and being rolled out at full scale for all domestic airlines in a phased manner, covering checkpoints for domestic travel.

