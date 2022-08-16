Home Cities Bengaluru

Schools celebrate Independence Day in unique ways

Many schools and educational institutions celebrated the 75th year of Indian Independence in their own ways.

Published: 16th August 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

National flag, Indian flag

The Indian flag (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many schools and educational institutions celebrated the 75th year of Indian Independence in their own ways. While some chose to employ standard methods by hoisting flags, others brought prominence to the occasion to make the day special for children. Despite most schools not operating on Monday, the authorities took advantage of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and adorned their premises with Tricolours and portraits of freedom fighters.

Meanwhile, special cultural programmes were organised for children in schools. Schools like Canadian International School and Narayana Schools chose to bring out the importance of multiculturalism and diversity in India. Orchids International School took out a social awareness march. Bangalore University and Bengaluru City University celebrated the occasion with newly appointed BU VC Dr Jayakar S M saying the NEP stands testament to the progress that the country has made over the past 75 years.

