Tricolour goes up at Idgah Maidan amid security

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time after Independence, the Tricolour was hoisted at the controversial Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan on Monday. The flag was hoisted as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of India’s Independence. North Bengaluru Taluk Assistant Commissioner Shivanna from the revenue department hoisted the flag, and was accompanied by MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan and MP PC Mohan.

The flag was hoisted at 8am, and students of Bruhat BBMP High School held a parade. The Chamarajpet Girls High School students held cultural programmes based on Onake Obavva and Kittur Rani Chennamma. The national and state anthems were also played. Zameer told the media after the programme, “The government decided to hoist the Tricolour now, but I had decided it two months ago. I am very happy that whatever I and the others had wished for, happened today.”

On the question of Ganesha festival and other events to be held on the grounds, the MLA said that Republic Day and Kannada Rajyotsava will be celebrated here. “With regard to other events, since the revenue department has taken over the property, it is the prerogative of the government and should be questioned,” he stated.

The Bengaluru Police Commissionerate had deployed one ACP, three inspectors and one KSRP platoon in the area since the past few days, to ensure there are no untoward incidents. A team from Rapid Action Force, SWAT and local police were deployed. On Monday, ahead of the event, three DCPs had inspected the area. Roads surrounding the ground were barricaded and no vehicles were allowed to park. In all, 250 policemen were pressed to maintain peace at the maidan during the flag-hosting event.

CRACKS APPEAR IN HINDU GROUPS UNITY

When Rame Gowda, former Deputy Mayor representing Chamarajpete Nagarikara Vakoota, was appealing to police to allow them into the vicinity to witness the flag-hoisting, Shivakumar Naik from Vandemataram Organisation picked an argument and demanded that he be given credit for the flag being hoisted on the grounds. In a video, Naik can be seen being heckled by Gowda and other members. As the situation worsened, police dragged Shivakumar away and threatened to put him in a jeep.

