Home Cities Bengaluru

Tricolour goes up at Idgah Maidan amid security

For the first time after Independence, the Tricolour was hoisted at the controversial Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan on Monday.

Published: 16th August 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Armed security personnel keep vigil at the sensitive Idgah Maidan, where the Tricolour was hoisted on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time after Independence, the Tricolour was hoisted at the controversial Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan on Monday. The flag was hoisted as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of India’s Independence. North Bengaluru Taluk Assistant Commissioner Shivanna from the revenue department hoisted the flag, and was accompanied by MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan and MP PC Mohan.

The flag was hoisted at 8am, and students of Bruhat BBMP High School held a parade. The Chamarajpet Girls High School students held cultural programmes based on Onake Obavva and Kittur Rani Chennamma. The national and state anthems were also played. Zameer told the media after the programme, “The government decided to hoist the Tricolour now, but I had decided it two months ago. I am very happy that whatever I and the others had wished for, happened today.”

On the question of Ganesha festival and other events to be held on the grounds, the MLA said that Republic Day and Kannada Rajyotsava will be celebrated here. “With regard to other events, since the revenue department has taken over the property, it is the prerogative of the government and should be questioned,” he stated.

The Bengaluru Police Commissionerate had deployed one ACP, three inspectors and one KSRP platoon in the area since the past few days, to ensure there are no untoward incidents. A team from Rapid Action Force, SWAT and local police were deployed. On Monday, ahead of the event, three DCPs had inspected the area. Roads surrounding the ground were barricaded and no vehicles were allowed to park. In all, 250 policemen were pressed to maintain peace at the maidan during the flag-hosting event.

CRACKS APPEAR IN HINDU GROUPS UNITY
When Rame Gowda, former Deputy Mayor representing Chamarajpete Nagarikara Vakoota, was appealing to police to allow them into the vicinity to witness the flag-hoisting, Shivakumar Naik from Vandemataram Organisation picked an argument and demanded that he be given credit for the flag being hoisted on the grounds. In a video, Naik can be seen being heckled by Gowda and other members. As the situation worsened, police dragged Shivakumar away and threatened to put him in a jeep.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Idgah Maidan Bengaluru Independence Day
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp