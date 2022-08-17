Airbus A380 to land at KIA on Oct 31

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The world’s largest passenger airliner — Airbus A380 — will make its debut at Kempegowda International Airport courtesy Emirates. The flight EK 568 will depart from Dubai International Airport at 9.25 pm on October 30 and reach Bengaluru at 2.30 am the next day. EK 569 wlll depart from Bengaluru at 4.30 am on October 31 and reach Dubai at 7.10 am. It will be second airport in India to host A380 with Mumbai being the first.

“Flagship A380 service to be introduced as a daily service and allows customers travelling to and from the South Indian city to enjoy the much-loved signature experience,” stated a press release. Bengaluru will join Emirates’ network of over 30 destinations served by A380.

The deployment of the double-decker aircraft will complement its existing services, EK564/565 and EK566/567, each also operating on a daily basis with modern wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft. From October 30, Emirates’ will therefore run three daily flights to and from Bengaluru, the release said.

