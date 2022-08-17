Drunk driving lands officer’s driver in net

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: RR Nagar Joint Commissioner Nagaraj’s driver Shankar was involved in a late night drink-and-drive incident. The car was going in a zigzag manner, and ended up hitting another car. As the crowd gathered and took Shankar to task, Byatarayanapura traffic police towed the car away, and registered a case against him. Nagaraj told The New Indian Express that the incident happened around 9.30pm on August 15, and following the incident, action was initiated against the driver. “He dropped me and was heading back. There was traffic as movie goers were coming from Gopalan Mall. While trying to avoid a two-wheeler, the driver rammed a car. There was no casualty, and the car suffered only a small dent. A showcause notice was issued against the driver,” said the official. According to BBMP sources, the matter would not have come to light had people not noticed the Palike vehicle. As the driver was drunk and smelling of liquor, police decided to take the car to the station limits. Shankar was asked to leave after a drink-and-drive case was registered. Palike officials have given standing instructions to all drivers who are permanent and those on contract, not to get involved in such cases and any other traffic violations.