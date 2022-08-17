Names of Tipu Sultan, Rani Channamma ‘go missing’ from fort gates

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Independence Day celebrations at the Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru, the Opposition Congress has accused both the district administration and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) of insulting Kittur Rani Channamma and Tipu Sultan as their names were removed from the fort gates of the ground.

Sharing the photos of previous years’ celebrations and this year’s, many Congress leaders alleged that it was government’s ‘mischief’. Former Minister R Ramalinga Reddy said that the BJP forefathers have no role in India’s freedom struggle. “The present day BJP leaders are hell bent on insulting freedom fighters. Removing the names of Rani Channamma and Tipu Sultan, who fought against the British, is condemnable,” he charged.

Former opposition leader in the BBMP Council Abdul Wajid said, “Both the district administration and BBMP are responsible for this. It appears that they have painted the wall and removed the names under pressure from the government.” While R Shilpa, Joint Commissioner of East Zone, said the responsibility of preparing the ground for the event rests with BBMP, a district administration official said he was not aware of the incident and would look into it.

