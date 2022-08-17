Home Cities Bengaluru

Names of Tipu Sultan, Rani Channamma ‘go missing’ from fort gates

Former opposition leader in the BBMP Council Abdul Wajid said, “Both the district administration and BBMP are responsible for this.

Published: 17th August 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

(Top) A recent picture showing the two gates with the names of Tipu Sultan and Rani Channamma; (Above) The two gates on August 15, 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Independence Day celebrations at the Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru, the Opposition Congress has accused both the district administration and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) of insulting Kittur Rani Channamma and Tipu Sultan as their names were removed from the fort gates of the ground.

Sharing the photos of previous years’ celebrations and this year’s, many Congress leaders alleged that it was government’s ‘mischief’. Former Minister R Ramalinga Reddy said that the BJP forefathers have no role in India’s freedom struggle. “The present day BJP leaders are hell bent on insulting freedom fighters. Removing the names of Rani Channamma and Tipu Sultan, who fought against the British, is condemnable,” he charged.

Former opposition leader in the BBMP Council Abdul Wajid said, “Both the district administration and BBMP are responsible for this. It appears that they have painted the wall and removed the names under pressure from the government.” While R Shilpa, Joint Commissioner of East Zone, said the responsibility of preparing the ground for the event rests with BBMP, a district administration official said he was not aware of the incident and would look into it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kittur Rani Channamma Tipu Sultan
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp