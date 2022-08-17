Pushing thresholds                      

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Work, performance reviews, home responsibilities and stress... the balancing act can get quite difficult. Mita Vinay, a healer and yoga teacher can vouch that the central lawmakers and business tycoons of our country have extremely hectic and stressful lives. Recently, Vinay had the opportunity to do a two-day yoga workshop for author and politician Shashi Tharoor, and some of his friends at his residence in New Delhi, which was also attended by journalist Rajeep Sardesai and businessman Rajiv Kalra, among others.

They participated in Vinay’s ‘Yoga Beyond the Mats’ process. “They are extremely health conscious but have hectic lives. However, they are trying their own bit. What I figured out is that they have to work harder for their bodies to be more aligned. But they were open to learning and constantly asking if they were doing the asanas right,” says Vinay, adding that Sardesai was so relaxed during the workshop that he dozed off during one of the sessions. The workshop was not an outcome of any planning.

During a casual chat with Tharoor three months ago when he was in the city, she described how yoga has changed her life and how she has been healing people with her methods. “He does not know me personally. He just gave me this opportunity. When I explained how yoga goes beyond mat works, he seemed quite interested. He said the Parliament season will start from July, and assured me that we could try something in July and August,” says the owner of Bodhsara Wellness and Salt Studio, who hopes to conduct another session for him.

