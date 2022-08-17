Home Cities Bengaluru

Savarkar pic at Kempegowda Metro station stirs row

Published: 17th August 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the light of Shivamogga witnessing violence over displaying a portrait of VD Savarkar, a six-month-old photograph of the Hindu Mahasabha leader inside Bengaluru Metro’s Kempegowda Interchange Station has now stirred a controversy online.

The framed display in the concourse area, beneath the staircase leading from the KSR Railway Station to the Metro station depicts Savarkar along with freedom fighters Chandrashekhar Azad and Udham Singh. Conceding that the matter has been debated for the last two days on social media, a BMRCL source said, “It was part of a tie-up with Chitrakala Parishath to beautify our walls. Paintings of numerous freedom fighters adorn our walls. Suddenly, a controversy has erupted over the last two days with strong statements put out on both sides as to whether it should remain or not.”

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd has not received any official communication from any side, any personality or organisation so far calling for its removal, another source said. An organisation, ‘Bhutva Karnataka’, objected to the painting and posted it on Twitter, triggering the online debate. “Hello, officers of BMRCL, why have you put up Savarkar’s photo? What is his contribution? Why should we respect someone who apologised to the British? Didn’t you get anyone else, whose order is this?” the post questioned.

Rushing to Savarkar’s defence was Deepak Pai. He responded,  “Well known agents of the British who divided India are Jinnah and Nehru. Savarkar is a freedom fighter. Indian Parliament does have Savarkar photo. Do you have the guts to remove it?”

Asked if there has been any tightening of security in light of the controversy, a senior official said, “Our
stations are always secure. There are enough CCTV cameras and enough number of personnel posted.”

