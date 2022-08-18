Home Cities Bengaluru

Bihar native held for killing wife, dumping body in Shiradi Ghat

A 30-year-old electronics items dealer from Bihar was arrested by Madiwala police for killing his wife and throwing her body in Shiradi Ghat.

Published: 18th August 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Pruthviraj

Pruthviraj

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old electronics items dealer from Bihar was arrested by Madiwala police for killing his wife and throwing her body in Shiradi Ghat. After committing the murder, Pruthviraj, a resident of Maruthi Layout, filed a police complaint, saying his wife had gone missing. Pruthviraj claimed that his wife Jyothi Kumari refused to have sex with him and had also lied about her age. The couple got married eight months ago, and was courting before marriage.

He took her on a trip to Malpe beach on August 1, with his friend Sameer Kumar, also from Bihar. He hired a car, and his friend was driving. On the way back, he strangled her with her veil and threw her body into the forests, with the help of Sameer.

Kumari is said to have been on her mobile all the time, which irked him. He said he found out that Jyothi’s actual age was 38, a few months after the wedding. “He wanted to make the murder look like a natural death. He wanted to kill her by forcibly pushing her at the beach. He tried to mislead police by saying his wife had left the house earlier too, as she wanted to settle in Delhi,” an officer said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp