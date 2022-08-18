Bihar native held for killing wife, dumping body in Shiradi Ghat

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old electronics items dealer from Bihar was arrested by Madiwala police for killing his wife and throwing her body in Shiradi Ghat. After committing the murder, Pruthviraj, a resident of Maruthi Layout, filed a police complaint, saying his wife had gone missing. Pruthviraj claimed that his wife Jyothi Kumari refused to have sex with him and had also lied about her age. The couple got married eight months ago, and was courting before marriage.

He took her on a trip to Malpe beach on August 1, with his friend Sameer Kumar, also from Bihar. He hired a car, and his friend was driving. On the way back, he strangled her with her veil and threw her body into the forests, with the help of Sameer.

Kumari is said to have been on her mobile all the time, which irked him. He said he found out that Jyothi’s actual age was 38, a few months after the wedding. “He wanted to make the murder look like a natural death. He wanted to kill her by forcibly pushing her at the beach. He tried to mislead police by saying his wife had left the house earlier too, as she wanted to settle in Delhi,” an officer said.

