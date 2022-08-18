One officer for two zones to protect BBMP property

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aim to protect 5,190 properties of the BBMP, spread across eight zones of the municipality, the BBMP has decided that going forward, one assistant revenue officer will be managing two zones to ensure safety of parks, commercial complexes, empty sites, playgrounds and other palike properties.

According to the BBMP, a few private persons have encroached over some properties, while in others, the tenants have not paid rent to the palike. A few other properties have not been renovated or repaired, and hence, to look after them, assistant revenue officers in three zones have been given additional charge. The process is nothing but decentralisation. BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the powers of the zonal-level Joint Commissioners and Revenue Department will be strengthened by this move.

