Teachers coming late to school will face action

Nagesh had found this during his surprise visit on August 12.

Published: 18th August 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for School Education and Literacy BC Nagesh issued directions to all taluk and district level officers of the education department, warning that stringent disciplinary action will be initiated against teachers coming late to school. He took serious note of students being made to wait on the school campus in Nelligere village of Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district, for classroom doors to be opened as all three teachers were yet to arrive at 10.30am.

Nagesh had found this during his surprise visit on August 12.  He said that as per reports from officers and his own visits, while most teachers reach school on time, it was observed that teachers are not punctual and students are forced to wait outside classrooms. “Apart from being deprived of education, the safety of children is also affected. Hence, these directions are being issued,” Nagesh said.

