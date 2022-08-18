Home Cities Bengaluru

Textbook Society uploads soft copy of revised portions

Three months after the schools re-opened, all the revised textbooks have been printed.

Published: 18th August 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image of textbooks used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

Image for representation

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Textbooks Society (KTBS) has uploaded on its website the soft copy of the errata or booklet of re-revised portions of revised textbooks approved by the state government. The booklets will be printed and circulated to all the 70,000 schools by the first week of September, said KTBS Managing Director Madegowda MP.

Three months after the schools re-opened, all the revised textbooks have been printed. While 99 per cent have been distributed, the remaining are likely to reach schools within this week, he said.The Education Department is printing the revised textbooks at a cost of over Rs 200 crore, while the booklets have cost Rs 12 lakh.

The Textbook Revision Committee, headed by Rohit Chakrathirtha, had revised social science textbooks of Classes 6-10 and Kannada textbooks of Classes 1-10. Among 534 titles, 83 were revised and approved. But after objections by several sections of society over a few chapters, the Education Department took up re-revision of textbooks and made eight corrections and approved them. These eight corrections are now printed in the booklet.

While one booklet each will be issued to each school now, teachers of respective classes will ask students to include the particular line or word missing or corrections approved. While printing the textbooks for the next academic year, the corrections will be included, officers said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Textbooks Society Textbook revision Karnataka
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp