Textbook Society uploads soft copy of revised portions

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Textbooks Society (KTBS) has uploaded on its website the soft copy of the errata or booklet of re-revised portions of revised textbooks approved by the state government. The booklets will be printed and circulated to all the 70,000 schools by the first week of September, said KTBS Managing Director Madegowda MP.

Three months after the schools re-opened, all the revised textbooks have been printed. While 99 per cent have been distributed, the remaining are likely to reach schools within this week, he said.The Education Department is printing the revised textbooks at a cost of over Rs 200 crore, while the booklets have cost Rs 12 lakh.

The Textbook Revision Committee, headed by Rohit Chakrathirtha, had revised social science textbooks of Classes 6-10 and Kannada textbooks of Classes 1-10. Among 534 titles, 83 were revised and approved. But after objections by several sections of society over a few chapters, the Education Department took up re-revision of textbooks and made eight corrections and approved them. These eight corrections are now printed in the booklet.

While one booklet each will be issued to each school now, teachers of respective classes will ask students to include the particular line or word missing or corrections approved. While printing the textbooks for the next academic year, the corrections will be included, officers said.

