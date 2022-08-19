Home Cities Bengaluru

After I-Day, clamour for celebrating Ganesha fest at Idgah Maidan grows

Hindu groups to give representation to DC

Published: 19th August 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 07:10 AM

A train of Ganesha idols on their way to immersion in Hyderabad

Representational Image (Photo | EPS)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after the Independence Day celebrations, which saw the Tricolour being hoisted for the first time at the disputed Chamarajapet Idgah Maidan on August 15, Chamarajpete Nagarikara Vakoota (CNV) and other pro-Hindu organisations have decided to approach the Revenue Department seeking permission to organise Ganesha Chaturthi festivities there.

A CNV member said they would visit the Deputy Commissioners’ office on Friday and submit an application. “We wanted to meet the Urban Deputy Commissioner to hand over a representation with regard to the Ganesha festival, but owing to his busy schedule, we will meet him on Friday and submit the application,” said Shashank, the CNV member.

Echoing the same, the president of Vishwa Sanatan Parishad (SVP), S Bhaskaran, said that Hindu groups and local residents want to display unity, and hence, they plan to give a joint representation. “CNV will be given first priority. If they want to take the lead, other groups, including VSP, Sri Ram Sena, and Hindu Janagruthi Samiti, will extend cooperation and celebrate together. If they don’t, then we will take the lead and hold the festival here at Chamarajapete playground,” said Bhaskaran.

The Hindu groups have been raising the issue of land ownership for the last few months. The groups targeted the Wakf Board, which claims to be the custodian of the 2.5-acres plot of land. After the probe and consultation with its legal department, BBMP Joint Commissioner - West SN Srinivasa ruled the land in the Revenue Department’s favour. The Hindu groups contended that the land was identified as per BBMP records of 1974 and permission to events like Independence Day, Republic Day, Kannada Rajyotsava and Hindu festivals should be allowed.

The Wakf Board, on the other hand, had claimed that as per gazette notification of 1965, the land was ruled in favour of the board. However, as per the rule, the Board did not apply for Khatha since then, and hence, the Palike termed the land as Revenue property.

