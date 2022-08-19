Auto driver arrested for killing sex worker

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The South East division police have cracked a case of murder of a sex worker by arresting an auto driver. The victim’s body, which was found near the Madiwala lake on August 11, had created panic among morning walkers. The police went around the South East and South division police limits with the pictures of the victim.

Later, one person identified her as a sex worker who was regularly seen in JP Nagar, Jayanagar and Marenahalli areas. The police checked footage of over 80 CCTVs and saw her getting into an auto. The auto’s registration number was unclear in the footage. The police while checking the footage of bars and restaurants in MICO Layout and Tilaknagar areas got some details of the accused but could not trace him.

The police also managed to contact her husband and got her mobile phone number.

The police, while checking the call list, found out that a particular number from which a call was made to her had been switched off on the night of August 10. Based on the IMEI number, the police found out another number was being used from the same phone and zeroed in on the accused. The auto driver, after having sex with the victim, killed and robbed her of her cash and other valuables. The victim was drunk at the time of the incident. The accused has been identified as Imran, 28, a resident of Anjanapura.

“The accused has confessed to having committed the murder for gain. He had picked up the victim from Marenahalli area near JP Nagar. He had brought liquor and an omelette for her. After bringing her near the Madiwala lake, they had sex and tried to rob her. When she tried to resist, he pushed her out of the auto and smashed her head with a stone. He escaped after leaving his shoes at the spot,” said a police officer.

BENGALURU: The South East division police have cracked a case of murder of a sex worker by arresting an auto driver. The victim’s body, which was found near the Madiwala lake on August 11, had created panic among morning walkers. The police went around the South East and South division police limits with the pictures of the victim. Later, one person identified her as a sex worker who was regularly seen in JP Nagar, Jayanagar and Marenahalli areas. The police checked footage of over 80 CCTVs and saw her getting into an auto. The auto’s registration number was unclear in the footage. The police while checking the footage of bars and restaurants in MICO Layout and Tilaknagar areas got some details of the accused but could not trace him. The police also managed to contact her husband and got her mobile phone number. The police, while checking the call list, found out that a particular number from which a call was made to her had been switched off on the night of August 10. Based on the IMEI number, the police found out another number was being used from the same phone and zeroed in on the accused. The auto driver, after having sex with the victim, killed and robbed her of her cash and other valuables. The victim was drunk at the time of the incident. The accused has been identified as Imran, 28, a resident of Anjanapura. “The accused has confessed to having committed the murder for gain. He had picked up the victim from Marenahalli area near JP Nagar. He had brought liquor and an omelette for her. After bringing her near the Madiwala lake, they had sex and tried to rob her. When she tried to resist, he pushed her out of the auto and smashed her head with a stone. He escaped after leaving his shoes at the spot,” said a police officer.