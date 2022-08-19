Home Cities Bengaluru

Auto driver arrested for killing sex worker

The police went around the South East and South division police limits with the pictures of the victim.

Published: 19th August 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Express illustrations.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The South East division police have cracked a case of murder of a sex worker by arresting an auto driver. The victim’s body, which was found near the Madiwala lake on August 11, had created panic among morning walkers. The police went around the South East and South division police limits with the pictures of the victim.

Later, one person identified her as a sex worker who was regularly seen in JP Nagar, Jayanagar and Marenahalli areas. The police checked footage of over 80 CCTVs and saw her getting into an auto. The auto’s registration number was unclear in the footage. The police while checking the footage of bars and restaurants in MICO Layout and Tilaknagar areas got some details of the accused but could not trace him.
The police also managed to contact her husband and got her mobile phone number.

The police, while checking the call list, found out that a particular number from which a call was made to her had been switched off on the night of August 10. Based on the IMEI number, the police found out another number was being used from the same phone and zeroed in on the accused. The auto driver, after having sex with the victim, killed and robbed her of her cash and other valuables. The victim was drunk at the time of the incident. The accused has been identified as Imran, 28, a resident of Anjanapura.

“The accused has confessed to having committed the murder for gain. He had picked up the victim from Marenahalli area near JP Nagar. He had brought liquor and an omelette for her. After bringing her near the Madiwala lake, they had sex and tried to rob her. When she tried to resist, he pushed her out of the auto and smashed her head with a stone. He escaped after leaving his shoes at the spot,” said a police officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sex worker murder bengaluru
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp