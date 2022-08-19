Home Cities Bengaluru

BDA revises Hebbal flyover plan, calls for fresh tenders

An additional two lanes have been proposed from the airport to the city.

Published: 19th August 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has incorporated two major changes to its earlier plan for the Hebbal flyover and has submitted a fresh proposal to the state government for its consent. A largely signal-free elevated route from K R Puram towards the Bengaluru airport and the linking of K R Puram with the existing flyover from Tumakuru to the city are the two major changes proposed.

An additional two lanes have been proposed from the airport to the city. At present, there are two lanes.  
A top official said the previous tender based on the earlier plan would be cancelled now. “We called for fresh tenders a week ago in line with this revised plan. The government is likely to approve it. If the government does not approve our revised plan, we will withdraw the tender later,” he said.

Namma Metro is building one of its lines via Hebbal (Outer Ring Road line) and to facilitate that, it will demolish the flyover leading from K R Puram to the city. “By carrying out certain geometric modifications, BDA will link K R Puram to the existing Tumakuru flyover,” he said.

The other plan is that of an elevated signal-free route. “It will not be completely signal-free as of now as the route between the airport to Gorguntapalya and K R Puram to Gorguntapalya will have signals. But in future, we plan to make it completely signal-free by providing additional underpasses from K R Puram to Gorguntaplaya,” he said.

The move would help pedestrians as the area would be decongested near the Hebbal flyover as BMRCL, BMTC and suburban rail projects would merge here, another official said. The tender document issued on August 12 has called for the construction of balance works of flyover, an additional flyover on eastern side and an underpass at Hebbal Junction on Outer Ring Road with the National Highway.

The money to be deposited as security for the tender has been specificed as Rs 22.5 crore. The cost of the entire flyover project has not been prepared yet and will be done so at a later stage, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BDA
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp