BDA revises Hebbal flyover plan, calls for fresh tenders

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has incorporated two major changes to its earlier plan for the Hebbal flyover and has submitted a fresh proposal to the state government for its consent. A largely signal-free elevated route from K R Puram towards the Bengaluru airport and the linking of K R Puram with the existing flyover from Tumakuru to the city are the two major changes proposed.

An additional two lanes have been proposed from the airport to the city. At present, there are two lanes.

A top official said the previous tender based on the earlier plan would be cancelled now. “We called for fresh tenders a week ago in line with this revised plan. The government is likely to approve it. If the government does not approve our revised plan, we will withdraw the tender later,” he said.

Namma Metro is building one of its lines via Hebbal (Outer Ring Road line) and to facilitate that, it will demolish the flyover leading from K R Puram to the city. “By carrying out certain geometric modifications, BDA will link K R Puram to the existing Tumakuru flyover,” he said.

The other plan is that of an elevated signal-free route. “It will not be completely signal-free as of now as the route between the airport to Gorguntapalya and K R Puram to Gorguntapalya will have signals. But in future, we plan to make it completely signal-free by providing additional underpasses from K R Puram to Gorguntaplaya,” he said.

The move would help pedestrians as the area would be decongested near the Hebbal flyover as BMRCL, BMTC and suburban rail projects would merge here, another official said. The tender document issued on August 12 has called for the construction of balance works of flyover, an additional flyover on eastern side and an underpass at Hebbal Junction on Outer Ring Road with the National Highway.

The money to be deposited as security for the tender has been specificed as Rs 22.5 crore. The cost of the entire flyover project has not been prepared yet and will be done so at a later stage, he said.

