Bengaluru to host U18 women basketball event

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The International Basketball Federation FIBA is scheduled to host the FIBA U18 Women’s Asian Championship at Sree Kanteerva and Koramangala Indoor stadiums in Bengaluru from September 5 to 11. As many as 16 countries will participate in the event.

Youth Empowerment and Sports minister Dr C Narayana Gowda told reporters on Thursday that preparations for the event were on track. The championship will be in two divisions -- A and B. The countries in Division A are: China, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Chinese, Taipei, Australia and New Zealand. In Division B are: Hong Kong, Jordan, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Philippines, Samoa and Thailand.

Division A will be held at Kanteerva Indoor Stadium and Division B at Koramangala Indoor Stadium. The first four teams from the championship will qualify for the FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Madrid, Spain, in July 2023.

Earlier, the Indian U18 men’s basketball team was felicitated with kits. The team will travel to Tehran in Iran on Friday for the men’s championship. It is placed in Group B along with China and Korea.

