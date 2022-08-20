Home Cities Bengaluru

Four Indonesians get new lease of life in Bengaluru

They were reluctant to undergo surgeries due to financial constraints.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology in Bengaluru has given a new lease of life to four Indonesian patients, including three boys and a woman, by successfully performing their heart surgeries.
While all three children suffered from complex congenital heart diseases, the woman had rheumatic heart disease, severe MR (mitral valve regurgitation) and mild AR (aortic regurgitation). From Medan city of North Sumatra Province in Indonesia, they were diagnosed with the heart ailments at hospitals in Indonesia.

They were reluctant to undergo surgeries due to financial constraints. The Indonesian Rotary contacted Bengaluru Rotary International District 2190 and Needy Heart Foundation Chairperson, Rotarian OP Khanna, and Rotarian Rajendra Rai, who arranged for surgeries at Jayadeva hospital. The patients were admitted on July 21.

The patients -- three-year-old William Bunda Jaya underwent VSD (ventricular septal defect) surgical closure and PDA (patent ductus arteriosus), five-year-old Osvaldo Lee underwent ASD (atrial septal defect) device closure, three-year-old Marcello Arka Sean underwent ICR (intensive cardiac rehabiliatation) for TOF (tetralogy of fallot), and 28-year-old woman Indah Pratiwi Tanjung underwent mitral valve replacement.

