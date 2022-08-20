‘Golden Hour’ crucial during heart attack, cardiac arrest

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Identifying the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack is important to

be able to provide basic first aid and life support to a person possibly suffering from a heart attack, cardiac arrest or stroke, to help reduce heart morbidities.

Paramedical staff must be trained to understand the symptoms of a stroke or other possibilities which will ensure efficiently tackling of the case at the earliest, said Dr Sreekanta Swamy, neurology head,Aster RV Hospital. The first 60 minutes, ‘Golden Hour’, in a stroke are extremely crucial, and the probability of saving a life increases if right care is provided in that time.

Explaining the difference between cardiac arrest and heart attack, Dr Harish KS said that in a cardiac arrest, the heart does not function at all, the person becomes unresponsive, breathing and pulse are absent, while during a heart attack, there is a prolonged pain in the chest area. He also clarified that ‘pin-point pain’ is not a heart attack. When a person can identify the exact point of pain, the chances are it is a gastrointestinal issue.

Speaking at a workshop, Dr Venkatesh S, chief of cardiology, said there is prevalence of heart diseases in young people, who account for one-third of patients with heart disorders. A lack of balanced nutrition, and consumption of alcohol and tobacco at an early age further reduces the age of being prone to heart attack.

Talking about the benefits of exercising, he explained the connection between better heart health with physical activities. A person must indulge in physical activities, start slow and gradually work towards intense training, if interested.

FIRST AID IMPORTANT

A person having a heart attack must be immediately given an aspirin (350mg) tablet — directly or disso-lved in water — and taken to the nea-rest hospital, Dr Venkatesh said. Peo-ple should identify the nearest hosp-itals and emergency care services for basic care, before reaching hospital. People should also be trained in CPR, as a person can get a cardiac arrest any time. Dr Harish demonstrated how to efficiently provide basic life care support. He said almost 100 compressions must be given in a minute to help revive the heart.

