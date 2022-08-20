Home Cities Bengaluru

Potholes matter in BBMP polls

Others are looking for new faces, who are well-acquainted with the local problems, and can resolve them.

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Potholes and bad roads have already become the salient issues in deciding who will come to power after the upcoming BBMP elections. Some Resident Welfare Associations are planning to boycott the polls since they have lost hope, and do not see any way in which bad road conditions will improve. They are also irked that former corporators have started making promises of resolving their issues.

Manohar, who is a member of Basavanagudi RWA said that despite being pulled up by the Karnataka High Court, there are innumerable potholes. “We do not know how effectively work is done. Former corporators are trying to appease the people, but we are worried about whether they will be able to deliver or not,” he said.

Another member of Varthur Resident Welfare Association said that since they have used their own resources to repair roads and get water connections, they do not need any government official or elected representative with many RWAs running social media campaigns to boycott the elections.

Sunil Achar from Koramangala RWA said that they were discussing in their circle whom to vote. “We are looking for new faces, people and groups who have better practical solutions to improve the pathetic road conditions. We are not keen to vote for the usual BJP or Congress or any other regular political party. The monsoon and dry seasons have taught us enough lessons,” he said. 

