Top babus try to find cure for Bengaluru traffic ills

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To address Bengaluru’s one of the persistent issue which is mobility of traffic, BBMP administrator Rakesh Singh, Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, Directorate of Urban Land Transport Chief V Manjula, BMRCL MD Anjum Pervez held a discu­ss­ion on Friday. The focus of the meeting was on transit-oriented developm­ent like mobility, parking, traffic and others.

A senior official told TNIE that, in the last 15 years, Bengal­uru’s traffic have increased beyond expectations. Sm­­art parking, pay and park, and cycle tracks were discu­s­sed. CM Basavaraj Bommai will take a final call. “The idea of pay and park is to ensure discipline and convenience, and not just revenue collection,” said a senior officer, adding that there will be a meeting again on Monday to get a clear picture.

