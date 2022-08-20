Top babus try to find cure for Bengaluru traffic ills

BENGALURU: To address Bengaluru’s one of the persistent issue which is mobility of traffic, BBMP administrator Rakesh Singh, Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, Directorate of Urban Land Transport Chief V Manjula, BMRCL MD Anjum Pervez held a discussion on Friday. The focus of the meeting was on transit-oriented development like mobility, parking, traffic and others.
A senior official told TNIE that, in the last 15 years, Bengaluru’s traffic have increased beyond expectations. Smart parking, pay and park, and cycle tracks were discussed. CM Basavaraj Bommai will take a final call. “The idea of pay and park is to ensure discipline and convenience, and not just revenue collection,” said a senior officer, adding that there will be a meeting again on Monday to get a clear picture.