Woman’s plan to kill husband goes awry, paramour ends life

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman’s plan to get her husband murdered went awry as the supari killers, who chickened out to him after kidnapping him, made a video call to her paramour claiming they had killed him and the latter ended his life fearing consequences.

Naveen Kumar, a resident of Doddabidarakallu, runs a mill and also works as a car driver. He was married to Pallavi and has two children. Police said Pallavi had an extramarital affair with one, Himavanth Kumar, and she allegedly conspired with him to murder her husband. Himavanth had arranged four supari killers to get the job done.

Two of them had hired his car to Tamil Nadu on July 23 and took him there, where two others joined them. They kidnapped him and kept him at a house. However, they could not get the courage to kill him but decided to lie to Himavanth. They made Naveen Kumar consume alcohol and after he slept, they poured ketchup on him to make it look like he was murdered. They made a video call to Himavanth and made him believe that they had murdered him.

“Himavanth, who thought Naveen was dead, feared that he will be arrested and killed himself in Bagalagunte police station limits a few days after the incident. Meanwhile, Naveen Kumar’s sister filed a missing complaint with the Peenya police on August 2 after which Naveen returned home and told his wife that he was kidnapped. Naveen’s statement was recorded and an investigation was launched into it. The phone call records exposed that the abductors had contacted Himavanth and the latter was in constant touch with Pallavi. Hence, her role was suspected and she was picked up for questioning and she spilled the beans. Five, including Pallavi, were arrested,” the police added.

“Naveen, who had no clue about his wife’s affair or her plan to get him killed, is not ready to believe that she is involved. He loved his wife so much that he kept requesting the police not to arrest her,” the police said.

