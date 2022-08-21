Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Steel factory employee stabs 11-year-old girl to death, takes his own life

He tried to misbehave with her a couple of times and she complained about his behaviour to her parents who then informed the residents association.

Published: 21st August 2022 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 10:24 PM   |  A+A-



Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An employee of a steel manufacturing factory in Dobbespet killed himself after stabbing an 11-year-old girl in the quarters' premises in Madanayakanahalli, in Bengaluru, on Sunday afternoon. The girl had accused him of misbehaving with her and angry over this he decided to kill her.

The deceased have been identified as Kushi, a daughter of Lakshman Singh, (51), and the accused is identified as Nanda Kishore. Both hail from Uttarakhand and were living in the same quarters the last few years.

The police said that Kushi along with her parents was living on the second floor while Kishore was living on the ground floor. She was studying fifth standard in a private school. Kishore had noticed that Kushi was a very active girl and used to play with other children. He tried to misbehave with her a couple of times and she complained about his behaviour to her parents who then informed the residents association of the quarters. The association had asked him to vacate the quarters after a warning and, upset over this, he decided to take revenge against her family.

Around 2.3opm he found the girl nearby her house and stabbed her on the neck and abdomen repeatedly and tried to escape. When the residents tried to catch him, he stabbed himself in a bid to end his life. The residents rushed both Kushi and Singh to Nelamangala hospital where they succumbed later.

Based on a complaint Madanayakanahalli police are further investigating.

