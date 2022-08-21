In a first, police department to turn wet waste to biogas in Bengaluru's Adugodi campus

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The City Armed Reserve (CAR) campus in Adugodi has become the first in the City’s Police Department to have a waste management facility. The biogas generated through wet waste will soon be used to cook food for its huge dog squad here.

Hasiru Dala, a social impact organisation that works for the welfare of waste pickers, has installed the apparatus comprising a Dry Waste Collection Centre and a biogas unit on the premises of CAR recently. The initiative is led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) Nisha James and supported by DCP Channabasappa Hosamani.

Hasiru Dala Project Manager Nirmala Shekar told TNIE, “The biogas unit, which can handle up to one tonne of waste per day, has just started processing. It is now managing up to 500 kg of wet waste generated by 1,400 households in the police quarters and the DCP’s office inside the campus. The actual output as biogas will be ready for complete use within two weeks.”

CAR has a 64-strong dog squad. “The biogas generated using a digester will be used to prepare daily food for the squad. This is an eco-friendly as well as economical solution,” she said.

The dry waste centre will start functioning within two weeks with waste also collected from a shop, school and other buildings in the campus. The facility has been installed as a corporate social responsibility initiative by GAIL India and IOCL.

This is being done in line with Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change as well as mandated by the National Green Tribunal.

