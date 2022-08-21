Home Cities Bengaluru

Late hospital admission leading to Covid deaths: D Randeep

Health commissioner says waning effect of vax in those who haven't taken booster another reason for the spike

D Randeep. ( File Photo)

By Shilpa P
BENGALURU: State Health Commissioner D Randeep has attributed the increase in number of deaths due to Covid-19 to late admissions in hospitals and late testing only when the condition becomes serious.
Randeep said that the waning effect of vaccination in those who haven’t taken booster dose is another reason for the spike in deaths. Among those who have taken the second dose so far, only 8.34% of those above 18 years of age and 44.79% of those above 60 years have taken the booster dose.

While five Covid-19 deaths were reported in April, there were six reported in May, 10 in June, 29 in July and 58 in August so far, which include 19 females and a nine-month old female infant. This month alone, among those dead, ten did not have any comorbidities and 14 were below 60 years of age.

Randeep said that those above 60 years and those with comorbidities who test positive for Covid-19 should seek treatment at hospitals. BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Dr Trilok Chandra said that among those who have died, Covid-19 was detected incidentally when they came to hospital for some other treatment, as it is mandatory to get tested before admission to ICU.

Yet the case fatality rate in Bengaluru is still low at 0.03%, Randeep said. Although Bengaluru is recording the highest number of cases, this month Dharwad reported the highest number of deaths (nine), followed by Bengaluru Urban which reported six deaths, Ballari is third highest with five deaths and four each were reported from Koppal and Dakshina Kannada.

