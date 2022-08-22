Bengaluru: Half-built public toilet begs for Palike attention

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Anil Kumar Janardanan, a social activist, has been waging a relentless battle since 2016 to ensure that a half-built public toilet near the Jalahalli Cross bus stand gets completed, but in vain. With thousands crossing this stretch to head to the Peenya Industrial Area daily and the bus stop itself being a busy one, the state of the toilet impacts public health.

The half-built public toilet near

the Jalahalli Cross bus stand | Express

The toilet structure is ready, but empty spaces are in place for the doors and windows. Janardanan has shot off nine mails to the BBMP Sahaya cell, complained to the BBMP Commissioner and even to the CM, but there seems to be no redressal in sight, he rues.

“The spot is being used to dump garbage. Some also rush in and use the place to urinate and defecate. I have pleaded with the BBMP to either close it completely or provide it doors so that it can be used as a proper toilet. But there is just no response,” he charges.

“Every time I file a complaint with the BBMP cell, a staff lands up and does some outward cleaning and bleaching work, and then I receive a message saying the complaint has been closed. The crux of the problem is never redressed,” he adds.

BBMP Joint Commissioner, Storm Water Management, Parashuram, told TNIE, “Do share the details of the place. I will definitely alert my staff in the area and bring about a permanent solution to the issue.”

