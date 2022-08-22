Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Half-built public toilet begs for Palike attention

Anil Kumar Janardanan, a social activist, has been waging a relentless battle since 2016 to ensure that a half-built public toilet near the Jalahalli Cross bus stand gets completed, but in vain.

Published: 22nd August 2022 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Anil Kumar Janardanan, a social activist, has been waging a relentless battle since 2016 to ensure that a half-built public toilet near the Jalahalli Cross bus stand gets completed, but in vain. With thousands crossing this stretch to head to the Peenya Industrial Area daily and the bus stop itself being a busy one, the state of the toilet impacts public health. 

The half-built public toilet near
the Jalahalli Cross bus stand | Express

The toilet structure is ready, but empty spaces are in place for the doors and windows. Janardanan has shot off nine mails to the BBMP Sahaya cell, complained to the BBMP Commissioner and even to the CM, but there seems to be no redressal in sight, he rues. 

“The spot is being used to dump garbage. Some also rush in and use the place to urinate and defecate. I have pleaded with the BBMP to either close it completely or provide it doors so that it can be used as a proper toilet. But there is just no response,” he charges. 

“Every time I file a complaint with the BBMP cell, a staff lands up and does some outward cleaning and bleaching work, and then I receive a message saying the complaint has been closed. The crux of the problem is never redressed,” he adds. 

BBMP Joint Commissioner, Storm Water Management, Parashuram, told TNIE, “Do share the details of the place. I will definitely alert my staff in the area and bring about a permanent solution to the issue.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
toilet BBMP Peenya Industrial Area half-built public toilet Bengaluru
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp