KSR Bengaluru railway station to have first Aadhaar unit in SWR 

S Lalitha

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A much-needed Aadhaar centre is set to be launched at KSR Bengaluru railway station in due course, which will become the first station in the South Western Railway Zone to have the facility.

Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh told TNIE,

The Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna

Railway Station in Bengaluru

“We will be running it on a pilot basis for a period of three months. Two of our staffers, trained by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will be taking care of its operations. The equipment to take pictures, capture biometrics and other devices have been provided by UIDAI.”

The issue of new Aadhaar cards as well as changes to be made to existing card will be done here. The DRM said that based on the response it would receive, the facility would be extended to other stations in the Division. The initiative was being undertaken in line with the guidelines issued by the Railway Board, he added. “The Railways wants to increase its public outreach and connect more with its passengers and this is a step in that direction,” he said.

A UIDAI source said that they are ready to provide kits to 10 railway stations within Karnataka.

Singh said that under the Centre’s ‘One Station One Product’ scheme, many stalls have opened up at smaller stations in the Division. Products from millets and honey sourced by tribals are sold at Bengaluru Cantonment; silk and cotton sarees from Krishnarajapuram, Yelahanka and Doddaballapur station at KR Puram station; and Muddireddipalya sarees at Hindupur, are among outlets that have opened up recently.

