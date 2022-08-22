Senior citizen loses cool over-used bed linen in Kacheguda Express

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Crumpled bed linen and used pillows lying in the AC 3-tier coach of Kacheguda Express between Bengaluru and Mysuru, made a senior passenger throw a fit of rage inside the compartment on Sunday. This provoked a co-passenger to draw the attention of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and others through a tweet.

The senior citizen, whose name is not known, took offence to used bedsheets and pillows scattered all over the Chair Car coach in Train 12875, which starts at Kacheguda. His co-passenger, Sahradaya, told TNIE, “The passenger was upset and called the Ticket Checker and others and gave them a piece of his mind. He threw the pillows on the floor of the train and threatened to throw them out the next time. Blankets were found lying on the floor.” Sahradaya added that this is normal between Bengaluru and Mysuru. “Casual and arrogant cleaning staff expect passengers to clear up and sit,” she added.

S Yogendra, rail activist and member of Mysuru Grahakara Parishat, said one coach of five 3AC coaches on the Kacheguda Express was converted to Chair Car (CC) between Bengaluru and Mysuru, to enable passengers travel with reduced fares.

“While the 3AC fare, including all costs, works out to Rs 555, the fare for CC travel is just Rs 315,” he explained. Following her tweet, railway officials from Mysuru and Hyderabad promised to redress the issue, Sahradaya said. Mysuru Divisional Railway Manager said he would get back after getting details.

