Builder Ozone group razes parts of project against order

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a blatant violation of the order issued by the court of the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA), builder Ozone Group recently demolished the constructed portion of a residential project it had taken over. A RERA team led by its chairman Kishore Chandra made a spot visit of the project on the Outer Ring Road on Monday. The builder’s representatives did not turn up despite being ordered to do so.

Ozone Green View, Koramangala, located at Roopena Agrahara Village, was to be ready by June 2019. It never happened and the Ozone Group took over the project by 2019-end.

Retired IFS officer Sridhar Punati had invested Rs 38 lakh as initial payment for his 3BHK house. “We were supposed to get the houses in June 2019. Till now, we have neither got the house nor a refund even after Ozone representatives promised us in early 2020 that the sum would be refunded with 8 per cent interest,” he said.

K-RERA chairman Kishore Chandra along with his team during a spot visit to the Green View Koramangala project in Bengaluru on Monday | Express

R Rajendiran, a politician, who had taken the promoter to the court, had invested around Rs 68 lakh for a 3BHK apartment on the 9th floor. “Two basement floors were completed by the Raheja Group. But Ozone Group wanted to convert the residential project into a commercial one,” he alleged. The BBMP was also approached for consent for the conversion.

In its order on May 17, the RERA wanted the status quo to be maintained. Ozone demolished the basement construction on the same night the order was passed, he said. As of now, 40 buyers, who decided to continue with the new builder, await justice. Chandra confirmed that the team has made a spot visit. Ozone Group owner Vasudevan did not respond to TNIE’s calls or messages.

AGGRIEVED HOME BUYERS WRITE TO PM MODI

Bengaluru: Another set of aggrieved home buyers, who had inve­sted in Mantri Energia project on the Manyata Tech Park premises, have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to direct state government and K-RERA to form a committee to help them. The letter from Mantri Energia home buyers alleges that Mantri Developers have been stalling the project for more than four years. “A majority of us have been economically and mentally stressed to pay both the loans and house rents due to delay,” it said.

