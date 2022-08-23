Home Cities Bengaluru

Cyphers and the city

After an unplanned break thanks to the pandemic, weekend cyphers are back in the city, bringing the hip-hop community together.

Published: 23rd August 2022 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Cyphers have been a predominant aspect of hip-hop culture in cities in the world that had a hip-hop scene.

Cyphers have been a predominant aspect of hip-hop culture in cities in the world that had a hip-hop scene.

By Tunir Biswas
Express News Service

BENGALURU : During the second half of 2019, when a ban on live music came into effect for a short period, a graffiti artist left a message on a wall on Church Street. It read: F*** the live music ban. During that time in the city, many artists had raised their voices against the ban and among them was a collective of hip-hop artists who decided to hold a cypher session opposite that defiant wall. The beat was laid out on the streets for all to hear and the rappers took turns to express their thoughts in a way that agreed with the beat. “The authorities erased the word “f***” without addressing the issue. That angered us and we did a protest cypher there,” says rapper Pasha Bhai.

Cyphers have been a predominant aspect of hip-hop culture in cities in the world that had a hip-hop scene. “A cypher is a jamming session where hip-hop artists come together and showcase their skills. The artists can be rappers, beatboxers, producers, and B-Boys, who breakdance. It is open to anybody wanting to perform and happens in public spaces,” says rapper AgaahiRaahi.

In Bengaluru, one of the major platforms hosting cyphers, goes by the name Wanandaf, the city’s longest-running hip-hop movement. While many collectives had started cyphers in the last few years, the Wanandaf cyphers were the only ones that stood the test of time and brought the hip-hop community together. Some cyphers had as many as 250 participants. In 2019, rapper AKX, after observing the evolution of the hip-hop scene in Delhi and Mumbai, organised a rap event, Wanandaf’s inaugural cypher, to bring the artistes together. Since then, the group consistently held cyphers almost every week on a Sunday until the 2020 pandemic. Much of these cyphers were held in open spaces like Lalbagh, Cubbon Park and the Indiranagar Basketball Club.

However, as the cyphers picked up steam, the pandemic struck. Like most global communities, the Bengaluru hip-hop scene was also adversely affected, and cyphers ceased to exist. But as of August ’22, the Wanandaf cyphers are back with their most recent cypher held on Sunday. “Before we started hosting cyphers regularly, we implemented a few rules. You weren’t allowed to use the ‘N-word’ and other casteist or racial slurs. Secondly, there is no language barrier,” says AKX.   

The idea behind it, according to AgaahiRaahi is to replicate the inclusivity of Bengaluru. “A very diverse group of people reside in this city and multiple languages are spoken. People from all parts of the country stay here and we wanted everyone to feel welcome,”he says.

Circle Tone, a music producer, feels making beats for a cypher varies from studio work. “I feel there are elements of showboating in a cypher. You want to impress the people there but also not make the beat too tough to rap on,” says Circle Tone.

The Wanandaf cyphers have been instrumental in developing the skill set of many rappers in this city. Some rappers who were regulars in the 2019 cyphers have now gone on to release music professionally. One such rapper is Wolf Cryman. After releasing music independently, he has over 7,000 monthly
listeners on Spotify. “I had never performed rap before I went for the cypher. I had been writing music and
my verses for many years at this point. I found out about the cypher on their Instagram account,” says Cryman.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cypher music ban BENGALURU beatboxers rappers
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp