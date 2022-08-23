Do we need aliens among us?

Nirad Mudur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : At a brief glance towards my bookshelf, my eyes rested on one particular book titled Aliens Among Us by Ruth Montgomery, published in 1985. “Prepare to meet our wondrous guides from beyond the Earth,” says the back cover.

In her book, she attempts to provide evidence of extraterrestrial (ET) aliens “who are already among us and how they will guide us through the New Age about to dawn at the end of this century (the 20th century, mind you!)”. The book speaks of the secrets of real men and women who have encountered aliens; the secrets of the psychic power centres both on Earth, and beyond it; the secrets about UFO (Unidentified Flying Objects) phenomena, which have been “covered up” by governments, particularly the US government; and secrets of “great global upheavals” that lie ahead and how we can prepare for them. The century turned more than two decades ago, but upheavals in human society continue, convincingly at a faster and more dangerous rate.

Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha

I am personally a fan of the ET alien theory – that they exist in many parts of this unlimited expanse of the Universe; but to fall for theories on how they have manifested themselves in the human race here on Earth to improve humankind would be stretching it a bit too far.

Why the belief in the existence of aliens is this: astronomers and astrophysicists have lately upgraded the number of galaxies present in the Universe to a whopping 20 trillion. Just imagine! Each galaxy, like our own Milky Way Galaxy, has millions of stellar systems, each like our Solar System (of which Earth is a part). Multiply that by 20 trillion, and you can imagine the number of stellar systems existing in this Universe. It’s massive ... unimaginably massive!

This massive expanse of the universe, peppered with so many stellar systems, weighs heavily in favour of the existence of ET aliens in at least some parts of this Universe, if not all. But why in this wide Universe would these aliens want to come down to Earth to be present among us and improve our kind?

Think of this: human beings survive on air, which comprises 78 per cent nitrogen, 21 per cent oxygen and one per cent of other gases, including 0.03 per cent carbon dioxide, besides water vapour. However, aliens on planets in other stellar systems maybe surviving on a completely different chemical composition, which they may refer to as their ‘air’ to breathe – and that air’s chemical composition may well be beyond our imagination, including some gases that can put a man down with just one inhalation.

Not just that, these aliens may look completely different from the human biped, may be even cockroach-like, or scorpion-like, or even worm-like wriggly creature but with a high intelligence quotient beyond human imagination. Sci-fi grips our fantasies, which is why films like Independence Day (Hollywood) or Koi Mil Gaya (Bollywood) have been hits at box offices.

I am sure that if intelligent enough aliens did manage to come down to Earth to mingle with the humans like Ruth Montgomery suggests, they would be foxed out of their wits to encounter a species that is out to destroy itself in the name of religion, ideologies, international boundaries, and even interpersonal relations loaded with and governed by greed, lust, hypocrisy and cruelty.

Why would aliens want to come to a planet whose environment may well be unsuitable for their own existence, and occupied by a species that is busy making aliens out of their own kind, with a goal to reduce the population by shedding each other’s blood? Humans don’t need aliens. They are their own aliens!

