Log on to book doctor's appointment at government hospitals in Bengaluru

The system would be replicated at taluk hospitals later, he added.

Published: 23rd August 2022 04:19 AM

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To reduce queues at government hospitals, an online system for registration, appointments and digital payments would be introduced at all government, district and specialty hospitals across the state within a month, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said. The initiative is expected to bring down waiting time and unnecessary chaos at government hospitals.

Speaking after inspecting facilities at the 300-bed Jayanagar General Hospital (JGH) here on Monday, the minister said appointment time would be sent via SMS to the patients’ mobile numbers, so they can visit the hospital accordingly, once the online system is introduced. The system would be replicated at taluk hospitals later, he added.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and local MLA Sowmya Reddy inspect Jayanagar General Hospital in Bengaluru on Monday | Express

Dr Sudhakar said that apart from hospitals attached to medical colleges, including Victoria and Bowring hospitals, special attention would be given to upgrading facilities to ensure quality care at JGH, KC General, Ghosha Hospital, and government hospitals at CV Raman Nagar and KR Puram in Bengaluru.
“This is to ensure patients need not depend on private hospitals for quality care.”

He added that the JGH building will be refurbished, and its dilapidated ceiling repaired at Rs 5 crore, and PWD officials have been directed to come up with a plan and estimate. He instructed JGH authorities to improve the standard of quality healthcare and cleanliness to ensure it meets national standards.

“While the ICU at JGH was upgraded to 51 beds after the onset of Covid, a proposal was sent to the finance department for appointment of permanent additional support staff, including intensivists,” he said.
JGH performs 40 orthopaedic procedures a month, despite having four experts, and the authorities have been directed to increase it to 100 procedures a month.

