Airbnb ranks Bengaluru among top tourist destinations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Travellers are eager to visit India, and inclined to stay for longer to explore more places, which is increasing economic opportunities for the locals, a survey by Airbnb has revealed. A study of searches by international tourists for Airbnb Stays in India showed that it jumped by more than 60 per cent Y-o-Y from Q1 2021 to Q1 2022, indicating that the tourism industry is bouncing back.

Data also showed that metro cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai have emerged as the most popular destinations among international and domestic travellers. Those from Canada, the UAE, the UK, Germany, and Australia were among the top origin countries for searches for India. Airbnb GM for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, Amanpreet Bajaj said the uptick in preference for metro cities and tourist hotspots indicates people have resumed travelling along with workstations and vacations.

