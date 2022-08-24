Home Cities Bengaluru

Ganesha idol made using Plaster of Paris to face action: BBMP

A team of Palike, police & Bescom officials will check for banned items

Published: 24th August 2022 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

A train of Ganesha idols on their way to immersion in Hyderabad

Representational Image (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sending a strong message that BBMP will be uncompromising about pollution, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that criminal cases will be filed against persons for making Ganesha idols using plaster of Paris (PoP).

With the Ganesha festival approaching, Girinath said that zonal officers have been informed that PoP idols are banned, and only eco-friendly ones are allowed. “A team comprising BBMP, police and Bescom officials should visit places to check for banned items like PoP, thermocol, and harmful chemicals. If shops or manufacturing units are found violating the rules, officials will issue notice, and for PoP Ganesha idols, cases will also be filed against those using such materials,” the Palike chief said.

As Ganesha festival nears, an artist gives finishing touches to an idol at Pottery Town in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Vinod Kumar T

Idols makers should use clay which will be promoted, the commissioner said. To avoid pollution in lakes, BBMP officials will make arrangements for Kalyani. Zonal commissioners have been given standing instructions to appoint nodal officers in 63 sub-divisions for the festival, he said, adding that they will monitor permissions, immersions, and other preparations.

Meanwhile, the state government has also issued a circular directing that all city corporations and municipalities must ensure that this year’s Ganesha festival is celebrated in an eco-friendly manner. People and communities which want to keep idols and pandals have to get NOCs from authorities concerned. Corporations and municipalities must also ensure that immersions are done as per protocol. Adequate immersion tanks should be deployed to avoid traffic, civic officials told.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
plaster of Paris BBMP PoP idols eco-friendly Ganesha idols
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp