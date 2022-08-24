Ganesha idol made using Plaster of Paris to face action: BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sending a strong message that BBMP will be uncompromising about pollution, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that criminal cases will be filed against persons for making Ganesha idols using plaster of Paris (PoP).

With the Ganesha festival approaching, Girinath said that zonal officers have been informed that PoP idols are banned, and only eco-friendly ones are allowed. “A team comprising BBMP, police and Bescom officials should visit places to check for banned items like PoP, thermocol, and harmful chemicals. If shops or manufacturing units are found violating the rules, officials will issue notice, and for PoP Ganesha idols, cases will also be filed against those using such materials,” the Palike chief said.

As Ganesha festival nears, an artist gives finishing touches to an idol at Pottery Town in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Vinod Kumar T

Idols makers should use clay which will be promoted, the commissioner said. To avoid pollution in lakes, BBMP officials will make arrangements for Kalyani. Zonal commissioners have been given standing instructions to appoint nodal officers in 63 sub-divisions for the festival, he said, adding that they will monitor permissions, immersions, and other preparations.

Meanwhile, the state government has also issued a circular directing that all city corporations and municipalities must ensure that this year’s Ganesha festival is celebrated in an eco-friendly manner. People and communities which want to keep idols and pandals have to get NOCs from authorities concerned. Corporations and municipalities must also ensure that immersions are done as per protocol. Adequate immersion tanks should be deployed to avoid traffic, civic officials told.

